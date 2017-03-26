Fire destroyed workshop in rural Madison County, NE

A workshop is considered a total loss following a fire in rural Madison County Saturday evening.

Fire and rescue officials were sent to the fire on 836th Road between 533rd and 534th Avenues just after five p.m.

The owner of the property, Janice Mavis, told News Channel Nebraska that the building on the property that caught fire was a workshop that stored tractors and tools. She said that the fire began in a wood-burning stove in the workshop, also that has not been confirmed by fire officials.

Fire officials worked to contain the fire to the one building, as there were a number of other out-buildings, vehicles and trees close to the scene of the blaze.

The main house on the property was not damaged. No one was injured.

Madison County Rural Fire, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff and Nebraska State Patrol officials all responded to the scene, and were assisted by Elkhorn Rural Public Power District.