Remsen St. Mary's student in stable condition after serious crash

SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

A Siouxland teenager is in stable condition Sunday night after a serious car accident.

The Sioux County Sheriff Office released pictures of the crash that happened four miles north of Orange City, Iowa Wednesday night.

The semi-tractor was pulling a feed trailer onto a hog confinement property when the Jeep hit the feed trailer.

The accident remains under investigation.

The driver 18-year-old Lauren Pottebaum from Hospers was trapped in the vehicle.

She was flown to Mercy Medical Center.

Lauren is a senior at Remsen St. Mary's.

There is a GoFundMe fund account set up to help with medical expenses.  You can find it by clicking here; gofundme.com/please-help-out-lauren 

