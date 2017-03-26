Remsen St. Mary's student in stable condition after serious crash

SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -
A Siouxland teenager is in stable condition Sunday night after a serious car accident.
The Sioux County Sheriff Office released pictures of the crash that happened four miles north of Orange City, Iowa Wednesday night.
The semi-tractor was pulling a feed trailer onto a hog confinement property when the Jeep hit the feed trailer.
The accident remains under investigation.
The driver 18-year-old Lauren Pottebaum from Hospers was trapped in the vehicle.
She was flown to Mercy Medical Center.
Lauren is a senior at Remsen St. Mary's.
There is a GoFundMe fund account set up to help with medical expenses. You can find it by clicking here; gofundme.com/please-help-out-lauren