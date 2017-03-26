UPDATE: Patrol identifies police officer from Macy, NE killed in crash

A police sergeant has been killed in a northeast Nebraska highway crash.



The Nebraska State Patrol says Sgt. Curtis Blackbird was responding to a call Sunday morning in Walthill when he ran into a construction crane. The patrol says the crane was obscured by thick fog in a work zone on Nebraska Highway 94.



The 59-year-old Blackbird was an officer for the Omaha Tribe Law Enforcement.



Photo courtesy: https://bluelivesmatter.blue

