UPDATE: Patrol identifies police officer from Macy, NE killed in crash

Courtesy: Blue Lives Matter - Omaha Nation Sergeant Curtis Blackbird died in the line of duty Courtesy: Blue Lives Matter - Omaha Nation Sergeant Curtis Blackbird died in the line of duty
MACY, NE (AP) -

A police sergeant has been killed in a northeast Nebraska highway crash.
   
The Nebraska State Patrol says Sgt. Curtis Blackbird was responding to a call Sunday morning in Walthill when he ran into a construction crane. The patrol says the crane was obscured by thick fog in a work zone on Nebraska Highway 94.
   
The 59-year-old Blackbird was an officer for the Omaha Tribe Law Enforcement.

