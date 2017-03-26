Benefit concert to support Dakota Access Pipeline protests

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
A benefit concert took place at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City Sunday night.
The Lumineers headlined a show for "The Water Protectors at Standing Rock".
The group is fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs from North Dakota through parts of Siouxland through Iowa to Illinois.
Proceeds from the show will go to the Water Protectors Legal fund.
News release from the city of Sioux City:
THE LUMINEERS
to Play a Benefit in Sioux City March 26th for
Water Protectors At Standing Rock
THE LUMINEERS announced today that they, along with tour mates Susto, will play a benefit
concert for THE WATER PROTECTORS AT STANDING ROCK on March 26th at the Orpheum
Theatre in Sioux City, IA.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11th, at NOON CST. Tickets for this show will be available
for purchase ONLINE ONLY (no box office or phone sales). Click here to purchase tickets on
OrpheumLive.com beginning at noon on Saturday. ALL TICKETS ARE $59.50.
Last year, an indigenous-led movement grew out of the call to defend the Standing Rock
Nation's clean drinking water and in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Those who
gathered shucked off the name of protestors and called themselves Water Protectors and
referred to their actions as protections & prayers. On the frontlines of struggle in North Dakota,
Water Protectors faced a highly militarized police force, which eventually would use an array of
military vehicles to clear the #NoDAPL camps. The Water Protectors' stand to stop the Dakota
Access Pipeline resulted in over 700 arrests, with many of their legal ceases yet to be resolved.
Wesley, Jeremiah, and Neyla of The Lumineers have issued this statement:
"As the tides of movements surge and recede, activists on the front lines continue to face arrest
and lengthy legal battles. Movements evolve and mainstream press coverage wanes, but many
of the scars and legal fees remain. We see this at Standing Rock as many Water Protectors
who put their bodies and freedom on the line to protect our water for future generations are put
through the legal system. By supporting the Water Protectors Legal Collective, we hope to get
all Water Protectors back to the front lines to continue their fight against the Dakota Access
Pipeline and for clean, healthy water. We also want to support Unicorn Riot, a group of
independent, non-profit journalists and media artists, in their continued front-line coverage.
Their on-the-ground coverage of the #NoDAPL movement spanned throughout 2016, and into
2017. Unicorn Riot's non-commercialized independent perspective provided a unique view into
unfolding events in a remote area of the country. Without them, we would not have many of the
facts about what is happening at Standing Rock. We must continue to support the Water
Protectors who gave so much to defend the water for future generations, and support
independent media so that we may continue to be informed through this time of crisis."
Proceeds from the show will be donated to Water Protectors Legal Collective
(https://waterprotectorlegal.org/) and Unicorn Riot (http://www.unicornriot.ninja/).