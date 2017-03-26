Benefit concert to support Dakota Access Pipeline protests

A benefit concert took place at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City Sunday night.

The Lumineers headlined a show for "The Water Protectors at Standing Rock".

The group is fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs from North Dakota through parts of Siouxland through Iowa to Illinois.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Water Protectors Legal fund.

News release from the city of Sioux City:

THE LUMINEERS

to Play a Benefit in Sioux City March 26th for

Water Protectors At Standing Rock



THE LUMINEERS announced today that they, along with tour mates Susto, will play a benefit

concert for THE WATER PROTECTORS AT STANDING ROCK on March 26th at the Orpheum

Theatre in Sioux City, IA.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11th, at NOON CST. Tickets for this show will be available

for purchase ONLINE ONLY (no box office or phone sales). Click here to purchase tickets on

OrpheumLive.com beginning at noon on Saturday. ALL TICKETS ARE $59.50.

Last year, an indigenous-led movement grew out of the call to defend the Standing Rock

Nation's clean drinking water and in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Those who

gathered shucked off the name of protestors and called themselves Water Protectors and

referred to their actions as protections & prayers. On the frontlines of struggle in North Dakota,

Water Protectors faced a highly militarized police force, which eventually would use an array of

military vehicles to clear the #NoDAPL camps. The Water Protectors' stand to stop the Dakota

Access Pipeline resulted in over 700 arrests, with many of their legal ceases yet to be resolved.

Wesley, Jeremiah, and Neyla of The Lumineers have issued this statement:

"As the tides of movements surge and recede, activists on the front lines continue to face arrest

and lengthy legal battles. Movements evolve and mainstream press coverage wanes, but many

of the scars and legal fees remain. We see this at Standing Rock as many Water Protectors

who put their bodies and freedom on the line to protect our water for future generations are put

through the legal system. By supporting the Water Protectors Legal Collective, we hope to get

all Water Protectors back to the front lines to continue their fight against the Dakota Access

Pipeline and for clean, healthy water. We also want to support Unicorn Riot, a group of

independent, non-profit journalists and media artists, in their continued front-line coverage.

Their on-the-ground coverage of the #NoDAPL movement spanned throughout 2016, and into

2017. Unicorn Riot's non-commercialized independent perspective provided a unique view into

unfolding events in a remote area of the country. Without them, we would not have many of the

facts about what is happening at Standing Rock. We must continue to support the Water

Protectors who gave so much to defend the water for future generations, and support

independent media so that we may continue to be informed through this time of crisis."

Proceeds from the show will be donated to Water Protectors Legal Collective

(https://waterprotectorlegal.org/) and Unicorn Riot (http://www.unicornriot.ninja/).