Community rallies behind northeast Nebraska family who lost home in fire

Hundreds show the Addison family they aren't alone in their personal tragedy.

"The fire trucks started going by and, of course, when you live in a town of 270 you know it's somebody you know and love." says Koni Lamprecht, friend of the Addison family.

The entire Newcastle community, as well as surrounding communities, are coming together to show their support for the Addison family.

Everyone who knows and loves the Addison family rally to help get the family back on their feet again.

"I'm thankful. Out of everything that we lost we have each other, we have our community and our friends and I'm just very thankful" says Courtney Addison.

Courtney Addison says seeing so many people at the benefit has been overwhelming but in a positive way.

The event kicked off with hot dogs and hamburgers for all in attendance.

Then continued with many different raffles.

"Our town motto is it might be small in size but, big at heart and I think the support of the community just shows that." says Glenn Irwin, Chairman of Newcastle.

So, much small-town spirit, including gifts of necessities for a family looking to rebuild their lives.



"The generosity of others and everyone in this town has just been amazing. So many donations coming in from everywhere. It's just great. It's a great feeling." says Lamprecht.

An emergency fund has been set up at the Bank of Dixon County.

You can donate at their Newcastle, Ponca and Jackson locations.