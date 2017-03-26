Siouxland band opens for "Bon Jovi" in Chicago

A Siouxland band taking center stage at a major concert Sunday night.
The group "35th and Taylor" opened up for "Bon Jovi" at the United Center in Chicago.
The band just got picked out of hundreds to open for "Bon Jovi".
"35th and Taylor" started about six-years ago in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Lead singer Anna Taylor was featured on the tv show "The Voice."
