Iowa women fall to Washington State in WNIT quarterfinals

Megan Gustafson notched a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, but Iowa fell to Washington State in the WNIT quarterfinals on Saturday, 74-66.

Iowa shot just 37 percent, including 17 percent from three-point range. Kathleen Doyle scored 11 points for the Hawkeyes.

Washington State had 17 offensive rebounds. Caila Hailey had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Pinelopi Pavlopoulou added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Alexys Swedlund led the Cougars with 20 points.

Ally Disterhoft, Iowa's all-time leading scorer, had 16 points in her final game.

"It's tough," said Disterhoft. This program has given me so much over these past four years. I've said it before but these coaches are incredible. The younger girls on this team are going to go on and do great things."

Iowa finishes their season 20-14.