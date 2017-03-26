Musketeers drill Dubuque for 16th win in 18 games

Tarek Baker scored two goals, Eeli Tolvanen and Phillip Knies added a goal and two assists each, and the Musketeers throttled Dubuque on Sunday, 9-3, for its 16th win in 18 games.

Cole Guttman netted a hat trick for the Fighting Saints, and helped Dubuque to a 1-0 lead early in the game. But Sioux City responded with six unanswered goals spanning three periods to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

Tied 1-1 after one period, the Musketeers scored three goals in the first 5:30 of the second period. Baker scored a short-handed goal, and Kristian Pospisil and Matt Hellickson followed with goals.

Sioux City then scored a pair of power play goals. Tolvanen netted his team-leading 29th goal of the season with just 0.8 seconds left in the second period, and Knies put away his 18th goal of the year less than two minutes into the third period. Sioux City was 2-of-4 on the power play.

"I think our special teams was really clicking," said Musketeers forward Philip Knies. "Our power play had a high percentage. We were moving our feet, we were getting pucks to the net, we were rebounding, we were getting in front of the goalie's eyes. He just couldn't stop the puck."

Sioux City scored four goals in both the second and third periods. Eight different Musketeers scored goals, and 12 different players had at least one assist. Tolvanen, Knies, Odeen Tufto and Carson Vance all had two assists.

The win keeps Sioux City (38-10-5-2) in first place in the Western Conference, with 83 points on the season. That's three shy of the franchise record of 86 points, a record the Musketeers can break with 2 wins in their final five regular season games.

"We know there are good teams coming into the building, and we wanted to have the right mindset for this week," said Musketeers head coach Jay Varady. "So now we take a day of rest and we get back to work."

The Musketeers continue a seven-game home stand on Friday when they host Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m.