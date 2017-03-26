First week of spring a little on the cool side

We have now been in spring for seven days and overall it has been a bit of a cool start.The average high for this period is in the low 50s.However only two days in the last week were above that with multiple days in the 40s.The next week will have highs sitting in the 50s, right near average.
Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving.
