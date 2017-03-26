First week of spring a little on the cool side - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First week of spring a little on the cool side

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We have now been in spring for seven days and overall it has been a bit of a cool start.

The average high for this period is in the low 50s.

However only two days in the last week were above that with multiple days in the 40s.

The next week will have highs sitting in the 50s, right near average.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.