Eight arrested after clash between protest groups at rally in Omaha

OMAHA, NE (AP) -

NBC reports that eight people have been arrested in connection with an incident at a political rally.

The rally near downtown Omaha Saturday began in support of President Donald Trump.

A small group of anti-Trump protesters showed up at the rally held on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse.

The protesters held signs and flags, but were quickly intercepted by a line of police on bicycles and horses to keep the two groups separated.

Chants shouted by the group were drowned out by shouts of "USA" from the rally crowd of about 200.

The group of protesters dispersed soon after arriving.

