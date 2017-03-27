Sunshine to return for our Monday

Our gloomy stretch continued right through our weekend but if you're itching for some sun, it looks like we'll finally see a little today. We'll start the day off with a good amount of clouds though along with the potential for some patchy fog but that looks to lift through the morning hours. The clouds will begin to decrease this afternoon and it looks like that sunshine will squeak out behind some clouds later on today. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer with the help of that sun, highs look to top out in the mid 50s. Seasonable conditions are expected tonight with partly cloudy skies overhead and that will lead us into a pleasant Tuesday as we will still be feeling the effects a high pressure center off to our NE. More sunshine will be seen tomorrow with temperatures climbing slightly warmer. We look to climb back above average with highs climbing towards that 60 degree mark.

Then after a nice, little break from the rain, it makes its return Tuesday night into our Thursday as a fairly slow moving system moves into the region. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch in some spots before it comes to an end later in the day on Thursday. High pressure does build in just in time for the weekend and we look to kick it off with some sun but we could see more showers Saturday and Sunday so that will bear some watching. We'll be on roller coaster ride with our temps this week with dips towards 50° by Wednesday and Thursday but crests in the lower 60s by this weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer