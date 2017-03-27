UPDATE: Police arrest 3 after standoff

David Anthony Burton (Left), age 25, of Sioux Falls, SD was charged with Aggravated Assault and Vincent Gabriel Perez Martinez (Right), age 32, of Ireton. Perez-Martinez was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Hawarden Police Department said they were called to 602 East Street in Ireton, Iowa after a resident said they found two of their vehicles had been burglarized.

The victim told police one of the people who lives at 602 East Street had confronted the victims. Police said during the confrontation, what looked to be a shotgun was displayed, and a threat was made to shoot the victims of the car burglary.



Police said due to the nature of the call and a firearm being displayed, police officers from several area towns secured the perimeter of the residence and called for assistance from the Plymouth County/Sioux County Special Response Team.

After three hours, the standoff ended peacefully with three being taken into custody.

Thirty-two-year-old Vincent Gabriel Perez Martinez, of Ireton, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 25-year-old David Anthony Burton, of Sioux Falls, SD, was charged with Aggravated Assault.



A 16-year-old male from Ireton was charged with 2 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and 1 count of Theft in the 3rd Degree. Martinez and Burton are both in custody at the Sioux County Jail. The 16-year-old is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Cherokee.

The Hawarden Police Department was assisted by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Le Mars Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Orange City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Ireton Ambulance and Rescue.



The Plymouth/Sioux County Special Response Team is made up of Officers of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Le Mars Police Department.

Previous story: The Sioux County Sheriff issued an alert around 6 a.m. Monday to avoid the area of 6th Street and East Street in Ireton, Iowa "due to ongoing police action".

The sheriff has since issued another alert saying the incident in Ireton has been resolved.

