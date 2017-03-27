LAKES AREA NEWS: HMS voters to head to polls a third time to decide fate of bond issue for new elementary school

Voters in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school district head to the polls a third time Tuesday, April 4 to decide the fate of a $16.5 million measure to build a new elementary school that would be attached to the existing high school in Hartley. It would also include renovations to the middle school in Sanborn and the high school in Hartley, along with a new wrestling room and industrial tech areas.

A $16.25 million bond referendum for a similar project failed last September.

Officials say the increase in construction costs since that time resulted in the higher figure this go-around.

Passage of the measure would result in the district's school tax levy increasing by roughly $1.55 per one thousand dollars of valuation.