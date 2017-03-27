LAKES AREA NEWS: HMS voters to head to polls a third time to dec - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKES AREA NEWS: HMS voters to head to polls a third time to decide fate of bond issue for new elementary school

Posted:
HARTLEY, Iowa (KUOO) -

Voters in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school district head to the polls a third time Tuesday, April 4 to decide the fate of a $16.5 million measure to build a new elementary school that would be attached to the existing high school in Hartley. It would also include renovations to the middle school in Sanborn and the high school in Hartley, along with a new wrestling room and industrial tech areas.

A $16.25 million bond referendum for a similar project failed last September.

Officials say the increase in construction costs since that time resulted in the higher figure this go-around.

Passage of the measure would result in the district's school tax levy increasing by roughly $1.55 per one thousand dollars of valuation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.