'Night at the Derby' Heelan Auction set for April 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A major fundraiser for Bishop Heelan Catholic schools is set for April 1 at 5:30 p.m. 

"Night at the Derby" will be at the Sioux City Convention Center and attendees are encouraged to wear your best derby hat. 

Organizers said the auction celebrates the Bishop Heelan schools with live and silent gift auctions, a dinner and dance. 

The funds raised support the schools' education budget. 

Organizers said a new feature this year lets you bid using your smartphone. They said you download an app and information when you arrive and then you are ready to bid. 

Tickets are still available at bidpal.net/HeelanAuction or call 712-252-1350. 

