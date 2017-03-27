Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off in Iowa and Nebraska

Protocal on what to do if a severe storm strikes as well as criteria of a severe storm.

Severe Weather Awareness Week has officially begun in Iowa and Nebraska and it will be lasting through March 31st. This week has been declared by the National Weather Service, Nebraska Emergency Management, and the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Division. The goal of this week is to make you more sound on the practices when severe storms occur as well as educating on the different facets of severe weather. Topics that will be covered throughout the week include Severe Weather Terminology on Monday, Thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday will feature Tornadoes, Lightning on Thursday, Flooding for Friday, and What to Report on Saturday.

Just as a reminder, the criteria that constitutes a severe storm are hail at least a quarter size or 1" in diameter as well as winds at 58 mph or greater. When a warning is issued, remember to take action immediately, take shelter immediately if you can, and also have a way to receive the latest on the weather.

For more information stay tuned to ktiv.com as well as the this link from the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/dmx/preparedness