Musketeers close in on team records

The Sioux City Musketeers had another perfect week with three games and three wins. The first place Muskies increased their lead over second place Waterloo to five points. Sioux City is closing in on some franchise records.

Sunday's 9-3 win over Dubuque tied the franchise record for wins in a season with 38. Sioux City is approaching the franchise record for points in the standings -- they have 83 and the record is 86. If they win just two of their final five regular season games, they'll have the points record.

The Muskies are happy for the success but say there's work to be done.

"I think 38's the record here in terms of wins," said head coach Jay Varady. "Nobody's been over that mark as a group. It was a number that we talked about would be great to get to, and we're at that mark right now."

"We're coming up on clinching the Anderson Cup, we've already clinched home advantage in the playoffs," said forward Phillip Knies. "We have a lot of meaningful games ahead, too. We want to clinch that, we want to keep winning. We want to win everything that there is in the league."

Sioux City hosts Sioux Falls on Friday and plays the final regular season home game on Sunday.

**********

The United States Hockey League announced the CCM Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 27 of the 2016-17 season. Sioux City Musketeers teammates Kristian Pospisil and Matt Hellickson were named Forward of the Week and Defenseman of the Week, respectively, while Josef Korenar of the Lincoln Stars earned Goaltender of the Week honors.

Pospisil was outstanding over the weekend, as he tallied four points (2G, 2A) in a 6-3 win over Waterloo on Friday before scoring a goal and dishing out an assist in a 9-3 victory against Dubuque on Sunday afternoon. The Slovakia native has been a big part in Sioux City sitting atop the Western Conference standings, as he has scored in 26 of the 44 games he has played this season. He is fourth on the Musketeers in scoring with 39 points (15G, 24A), and his goals and assists also rank fourth on the team. Pospisil previously played for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL), EC Salzburg II (MHL) and HKM Zvolen in Slovakia.

Hellickson had points in all three of Sioux City's games last week, as he had back-to-back two point nights against Fargo on Tuesday (1G, 1A) and Waterloo on Friday (0G, 2A) before scoring what ended up becoming the game-winning goal in the Musketeers 9-3 home victory over Dubuque on Sunday. The Notre Dame commit has been on fire recently, as he has earned at least one point in five of his last six games, with seven points (2G, 5A) in that span. He is 11th among all USHL defenseman in scoring with 26 points (6G, 20A) and has six multi-point performances this season. Hellickson was named to the U.S. Junior Select Team for the World Junior A Challenge, where he helped Team USA to a gold medal.