New trial date for Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -
A new trial date has been set for a Norfolk, Nebraska woman charged in the death of her four-year old daughter.
21-year old Carla Montoya has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony child abuse.
Monday Judge James Kube moved her trial for July 10 and pretrial for May 22.
Her trial has now officially been delayed a full year,.
It was initially scheduled for July 11, 2016.
Montoya is charged with causing the injuries that killed four-year old Caylee.
Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter on a bed three times at her Norfolk apartment back in March of 2016.
The girl later died at an Omaha hospital.
Montoya faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.