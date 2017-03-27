New trial date for Norfolk woman - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New trial date for Norfolk woman

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

A new trial date has been set for a Norfolk, Nebraska woman charged in the death of her four-year old daughter. 

21-year old Carla Montoya has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony child abuse. 

Monday Judge James Kube moved her trial for July 10 and pretrial for May 22.

Her trial has now officially been delayed a full year,.

It was initially scheduled for July 11, 2016.

Montoya is charged with causing the injuries that killed four-year old Caylee.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter on a bed three times at her Norfolk apartment back in March of 2016.

The girl later died at an Omaha hospital.

Montoya faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted. 

