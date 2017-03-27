April is National Donate Life Month.

Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City is joining with Iowa Donor Network to "Inspire Iowa to Donate Life".

Donation Services Coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network, John Jorgensen says that it's never too late to become a donor.

Every year since 2002, April has been filled with stories to spread the lifesaving message of donation in order to inspire people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

Mercy's 5th Annual Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony will take place on Monday, April 3 at 1pm at Mercy's Central Medical Building on the corner of 5th and Jackson St.

This ceremony will honor all individuals whose lives have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation.

The flag will be flown throughout the month of April.

National Wear Blue/Green day in honor of donation will be Friday, April 21st.

You can find more information, or become a donor by registering at www.iowadonornetwork.org.

