Nice again Tuesday before showers return for mid week

The weekend could only be described as gloomy with clouds hanging overhead and highs in the 40s.



Things changed for some of us today as that cloud cover cleared for about the western half of the viewing area.



That was enough to allow some sunshine out and temperatures responded by jumping into the upper 50s.



Some of those clouds look to build back in tonight and there's yet another chance for patchy fog developing.



As with the past couple of nights this won't be widespread.



Some of that will be lingering into the morning hours.



Tuesday looks pretty similar to Monday with temperatures nearing 60 degrees in locations that clear out and those stuck under the clouds to be about ten degrees cooler.



Our next system moves in Tuesday night bringing the return of rain chances.



The system is looking more and more like the one that just left us with the heaviest rain falling in our southern counties, plenty of cloud cover for a few days and temps stuck near 50 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.



A brief break comes on Friday before another system brings rain chances for the weekend.