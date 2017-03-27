The difference between severe watches and warnings

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week so it is a perfect time to review the difference between watches and warnings in severe weather situations.



The main severe weather watches are Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Tornado Watches.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch indicates that conditions are favorable for the development of storms containing hail with a diameter of at least one inch, wind gusts of at least 58 mph, or both.



A Tornado Watch indicates that conditions are favorable for the development of storms containing tornadoes.



In either case you will want to be ready for rapidly changing conditions and keep an eye on what the weather is doing.



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means that a storm currently containing hail with a diameter of one inch, wind gusts of at least 58 mph, or both is in your area or will be shortly.



A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has either been spotted on the ground or radar is indicating a tornado.



Once a warning is issued it is the time to take action.



If you are outdoors go inside and stay away from large windows.



Move to an interior room away from the threat.



In the case of a Tornado Warning go into a basement or cellar if available.



The best time to prepare for severe weather is before it is occurring.



Go over your plan now while we have relatively quiet conditions!