Lyons, NE, man killed in weekend shooting; brother injured

LYONS, NE (KTIV) -

Police in the town of Lyons, Nebraska, are sorting through evidence after a weekend shooting that ended with one man's death.

Investigators say they arrived to a home at 665 State Street, at 8:35am on Sunday, to find the body of 49-year-old Kevin Hayes, of Lyons. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators also found his brother, 53-year-old Charles Hayes, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed Charles Hayes to an Omaha hospital. There's no word on his current condition.

The case remains under investigation.

