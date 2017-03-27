Bridge work could compromise EMS response time in North Sioux City, SD

First responders in North Sioux City, South Dakota, are preparing for the possibility that the Military Road Bridge will close for months. That could cut off a route responders use to rush patients to local hospitals.

The Military Road Bridge could be shut down for up to five months if the City of Sioux City agrees to do a total reconstruction. If that happens, it will take emergency crews longer to get to area hospitals in an emergency. "Our biggest concern is the longer route going down the interstate rather than through Military Road, especially to St. Luke's," says North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas.

If both lanes of the bridge are shut down, it will add an extra six miles for emergency crews to travel. Time is of the essence when emergencies occur, so any time added for EMS is always alarming. "We're concerned for the longer response time it will take for siouxland paramedics to transport patients," says Pappas.

The bridge was rated as structurally deficient. Reconstruction of the bridge was programmed into the city's Capital Improvement Program for the current fiscal year. The plan is for the bridge to be redecked. But, the entire reconstruction of the bridge is what concerns emergency crews. They're hoping the rehabilitation of the bridge will happen in sections, rather than all at once. "One lane staying open would be the best case," says North Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Jim Christenson.

If one lane remains open, emergency crews will still be able to use the bridge. That would lessen the burden for emergency crews looking for the fastest response time.