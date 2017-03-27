Hawkeye seniors try to impress scouts at Pro Day

The NFL Draft is just over a mon away. The top prospects get to showcase their skills at the NFL Draft Combine. For the rest, they have the NFL come to them for Pro Day and the University of Iowa was the stop on Monday. All 32 NFL teams and three Canadian Football League teams were in Iowa City.



Sgt. Bluff-Luton grad Cole Croston worked out at every position on the offensive line, including center. Croston weighed in at 314 pounds after being injured for about half of last season.

The Hawks had four players at the combine, who also worked out Monday -- cornerback Desmond King, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, tight end George Kittle and quarterback C.J. Beathard. Everyone had a chance to prove what they could do.

"That's my goal, to be a great NFL player," said Beathard. "You got to make a team and then prove myself on that roster. Hopefully one day I'll be a starting quarterback, a winning quarterback in the NFL. That's my ultimate goal."

"Being out here with all the NFL teams out here, I think it's just a good experience for everyone involved," said Daniels. "It was great."

The NFL draft begins April 27th in Philadelphia. Iowa State and Northern Iowa have their Pro Days on Tuesday. Nebraska's Pro Day was two weeks ago.