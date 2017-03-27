South Sioux City council approves sewer ordinance changes, new force main sewer line

After months of problems with the city's sewer system, South Sioux City leaders are moving ahead with construction of a new force main sewer line for a handful of companies operating in the Roth Industrial Park.

A resolution for the project was approved at Monday's city council meeting.

City officials say that this is the final phase of an ongoing project to separate residential and industrial sewer lines.

Mayor Rod Koch says that the city is anxious to get the last remaining residences off of the same sewer line as Big Ox Energy and finally on to their own line.

"There's a few left, a few stragglers left there on the line that weren't on that, and we haven't heard any complaints or odor issues from them. If they have some, they need to step forward, but we have not heard any. This will totally take those industries offline and put them totally on a separate line," said South Sioux City mayor, Rod Koch.

The new line will cost approximately $1.4 million.

The project has a 100-day timeline and is expected to be completed by early July.

Back in October, dozens of people were forced from their homes by hydrogen sulfide gas that leaked into their homes-- via a shared sewer line-- with Big Ox.

Some residents still aren't back in their homes.