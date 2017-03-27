SC City Council hears presentation on Military Road reconstruction and bridge project

In an emergency, seconds count.

A proposed project could increase response times in the Sioux City metro.

That's why the cities of Sioux City, and North Sioux City, are looking closely at a bridge project that could affect traffic, and businesses.

Monday night, Sioux City City Council heard a presentation on the Military Road Reconstruction and Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The bridge over the Big Sioux River connects Sioux City and North Sioux City.

Under the project, Sioux City, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation, would each pay $1.3-million for their half of the bridge.

The city received a grant for one-million dollars in federal aid under the Iowa Department of Transportation City Bridge Program.

Sioux City will also look at reconstructing Military Road from the bridge east to Riverside Boulevard.

There would be new street and sidewalk paving, replacement of the existing water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers.

There would also be intersection improvements at Riverside Boulevard and Military Road.

"Currently if we're looking at closing the entire bridge and that road project, we're looking at five months approximately," said Alex Watters, a councilmember for the city of Sioux City. "If we look at doing half the side or half the road at a time, it's going to more than double the length of that project."

According to North Sioux City officials, the bridge is the fastest route for emergency vehicles to get to local hospitals.

North Sioux City first responders say shutting down the entire bridge at once could compromise response times.

"We're concerned for the longer response time it will take for Siouxland Paramedics to transport patients" said Bill Pappas, North Sioux City Fire Chief.

Representatives of the Sioux City Public Works Department plan to meet with North Sioux City officials to talk about incentivized plans to complete the project more quickly.

The Sioux City City Council will get an update on the discussion at their April 10th meeting.