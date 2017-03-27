Pearl Street Park plans approved by city council; park should open in September

Sioux City is one step closer to having a green space in the downtown area.

City leaders voted to adopt plans, specifications and the cost for the construction of Pearl Street Park. It will be located across the street from the LaunchPAD Children's Museum, downtown.

City officials unveiled layouts of the park in October. The city won't pay anything toward the project. It is all paid for by nearly $550,000 in donations.

The park will include a human sundial, artful crosswalks and a playground.

Architects plan to break ground in the spring. The park should open by September 30th.