Pearl Street Park plans approved by city council; park should op - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pearl Street Park plans approved by city council; park should open in September

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City is one step closer to having a green space in the downtown area.

City leaders voted to adopt plans, specifications and the cost for the construction of Pearl Street Park. It will be located across the street from the LaunchPAD Children's Museum, downtown. 

City officials unveiled layouts of the park in October.  The city won't pay anything toward the project. It is all paid for by nearly $550,000 in donations.

The park will include a human sundial, artful crosswalks and a playground. 

Architects plan to break ground in the spring. The park should open by September 30th. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.