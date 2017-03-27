Street reconstruction to benefit city and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's

Monday, City Council members adopted plans and specifications for work on Pierce Street, near UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's.

The project calls on reconstructing Pierce Street from 24th Street to 29th Street.

Work will include street paving, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water line improvements.

The city also entered a agreement with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's to realign Pierce Street from 27th Street to 29th Street.

"That's a section of road that after talking with the public works director today that it looked like we were going to need improving it anyway," said Alex Watters, a councilmember for the city of Sioux City. "And UnityPoint came to the table saying look we want to develop a parking lot and kind of jog Pierce Street over a little bit to create more safety for our patrons or people that are coming to the hospital."

St. Luke's will cover site improvement costs for both its design and construction.

Reconstruction for the entire project is expected to be complete by December 2017.