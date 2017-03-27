Proposals accepted for two businesses to locate in Bridgeport Industrial Park

Sioux City city leaders have accepted proposals for the sale of land to two businesses that want to locate in the Bridgeport Industrial Park.

Tritz Pallet and Monterey Management could bring up to 65 jobs to the area.

Tritz Pallet is headquartered in Le Mars. They have a location in Sioux City already, but would move to the new site and would use a spec building already in place along with other land. Tritz Pallet would invest around $6-million in the venture.

The second project would be with Monterey Management of Dakota Dunes. They service inbound and outbound hog trucks. Monterey Management would invest $11.7-million.

Development agreements for each project will be presented to city council on May 8th.

