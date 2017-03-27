City to connect 2 trails on Sioux City's north side

For those who enjoy being in the outdoors, the City of Sioux City is looking to connect two trails on the city's north side.



Monday night, the city accepted a proposal for the construction of the Outer Drive North and Floyd Boulevard Trail that will cost $77,000.



The goal is to enhance the trail system by improving connectivity throughout the community.



The existing trail, which ends at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive, could be connected to the existing Floyd River Trail that ends on the north side of Outer Drive North.



And, the company behind the grading will benefit, as well.



"We're trading an excess right-of-way so that the developer can square off their piece of land that they want to develop on in exchange for that, they're going to extend the trail system from Floyd over along Outer Drive," said Dan Moore, Mayor Pro-Tem for the city of Sioux City.



Moore says he doesn't know what the developer will use the land for, but that it would be nice to put a business on the corner.

