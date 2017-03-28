Maryland teen arrested after police say she planned shooting spree at her school

A Maryland teen has been arrested after police say she was plotting a shooting spree at her school.



Officials say the 18-year-old female student was allegedly planning to execute a Columbine-style attack at Catoctin High School in Thurmont on April 5.



Officials say evidence recovered from her home revealed that she was actively acquiring materials needed to execute that alleged attack, including bomb-making materials and a shotgun with ammunition.



Officials say they were tipped off about the plot last week after the teen's parents discovered disturbing entries in her journal.



Sheriff Charles Jenkins, with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said, "I feel based on what I read, and my investigators concluded the same thing, that we felt this was going to be carried out. There is no doubt in our minds that we averted a disaster up there. She had been compiling intelligence and information on security, coming and going of the school resource officer, the emergency procedures and other drills conducted by school staff."



Officials say the teen will be charged with possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device.

Please read provided link to FindOutFirst that was sent earlier today. Thank you. https://t.co/VjeZUYIhYU — Catoctin High School (@CatoctinHS) March 27, 2017