Large dinosaur footprint found in Australia

Scientists may have found the world's largest dinosaur footprint, measuring at around five-and-a-half feet, on a remote part of Australia's northwestern coastline.



The footprint from a giant Sauropod dinosaur was among 21 types of tracks found on Dampier Peninsula in western Australia.



Local media reported that the rocks in which the footprints were found date back between 127 and 144 million years, older than previous dinosaur fossil discoveries in Australia.



Sauropods were four-legged plant-eaters with long necks and tails, pillar-like legs and immense bodies.



The scientists also found tracks from six types of meat eaters and the first evidence of armored Stegosaurus.



The study was initiated by the local indigenous Goolarabooloo people who have known about the tracks for generations.



They feared the footprints would be lost after it was chosen as a potential site for a liquid natural gas project, according to a paleontologist.



The paleontologist says the next challenge for the scientists is to unravel what the types of dinosaurs were doing there and how they were interacting.



Steve Salisbury, a paleontologist said, "We've discovered and observed literally thousands of dinosaur tracks and have been able to determine that this area preserves one of the most divers dinosaur track faunas anywhere in the world. Nowhere else has as many different types of dinosaurs represented by tracks than Walmadan (Aboriginal name for the area) does.



"One of the biggest challenges in this area is that the tracks are only exposed for a short time when the tide retreats. So, you can't get out there and lay tape measures out and take your time recording them. You've got to be able to do really quickly. So, we ended up using drones and then also teaming with Airborne Research Australia from Flinders University to fly over and map the tracks from the air digitally and also with laser scanners as well. This has provided us with a really detailed digital record of this entire coastline that we can now start to use for ongoing research," Salisbury said.



"So, most dinosaur fossils from Australia come from the east coast, from Queensland and Victoria and a few spots in New South Wales and the majority of those areas are from about 115 million years ago up to about and 90 million years old. So, all our dinosaurs and everything we've sort of figured out for the Cretaceous comes from that time slice. Broome and Walmadan comes from about 130 million years ago. So, from a completely unknown period of time insofar as the dinosaur fossils go from elsewhere. So, it really does fill in an important gap in the dinosaur fossil record in Australia," Salisbury said.