Foggy start but pleasant & sunny for Tuesday

After quite the gloomy stretch, we finally saw the return of the sunshine yesterday, and if do say myself it was quite the pleasant day. Our Tuesday will be even nicer but we do have the possibility of some patchy AM fog and it could be dense in some areas so remember those low beams and make sure you take it slow if you encounter any. That will begin to mix out by mid-morning leaving behind a mostly to partly sunny sky with warming temperatures. Highs will be topping out near 60° once again this afternoon, setting us up for another above average day. Enjoy the sun while it's here though because clouds quickly build in tonight out ahead of wave of moisture that will allow rain to develop overnight.

Lows will settle back into the lower 40s which is mild for this time of the year due to the clouds and the showers. Rain will last through our Wednesday and into Thursday with amounts of 0.50"-1" possible. High pressure builds back in just in time for Friday clearing out our skies some. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail into the weekend but we'll keep an isolated shower chance in the forecast as a few minor waves scoot through the region. An isolated shower is possible Monday as well as this active pattern continues right into next week. In terms of our temps, highs dip back below average due to clouds and showers Wednesday and Thursday but ascend back into the upper 50s and then 60s by the time we progress into the weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer