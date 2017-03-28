Storm Team 4 discusses thunderstorms for 2nd day of Severe Weather Awareness Week

The topic for the second day of Severe Weather Awareness Week is thunderstorms and some of the hazards associated with them. We did mention severe storms yesterday but we wanted to reiterate that a severe storm contains hail of at least a quarter size as well as winds of 58 mph or greater. A derecho can contain severe storms inside of them but it's mainly a straight line wind event. Winds usually range from 75 to over 100 mph. These systems usually have a very distinct bow structure to them and they look like a squall line. The damage that one could cause may also extend as far as 240 miles and they usually last several hours.

In terms of severe weather and the risks that are issued when severe storms are strike are as follows:

General Thunderstorm-No severe weather expected.

Marginal-Isolated severe

Slight-Scattered severe

Enhanced-Numerous severe

Moderate-Widespread severe weather likely

High-Widespread severe weather expected