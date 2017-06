A Sioux City home was red tagged following a fire earlier Tuesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 2515 Court Street a little before one Tuesday morning.

All seven people inside the home were able to escape safely before crews arrived.

The fire was found in the attic insulation and was put out quickly, with the home suffering moderate smoke and fire damage.

Officials say the accidental fire was caused by a breakdown in the electrical system.