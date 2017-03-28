Rain battles dry air tonight before winning out for Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rain battles dry air tonight before winning out for Wednesday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Tuesday gave us another pretty nice day as sunshine broke through the clouds in parts of Siouxland.

This allowed our temperatures to jump toward the upper 50s to low 60s.

Unfortunately those conditions won't be with us for long as a system is pushing into our area tonight bringing a chance for showers.

It will initially have difficulty overcoming the dry air in place but by the morning hours most of the area will be seeing some light showers.

Wednesday will not be a very popular day as temperatures will stall in the mid to upper 40s with rain falling through the day and east winds at 10-20 mph.

The showers begin wrapping up Thursday morning but the clouds stick around and we'll be stuck in the upper 40s again as a result.

Friday looks better with some clearing and temperature recovery into the 50s.

The warmer temps stay through the weekend but rain chances are back by Saturday staying with us into the beginning of next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.