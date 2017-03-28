New details behind Historic 4th Street stabbing suspect

New details, Tuesday, about the suspect in a weekend stabbing in downtown Sioux City.

According to court officials, 33-year-old Jess Pinney of Sioux City, bonded out of jail after his bond amount was set at $15,000.

He has been charged with two-counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and three counts of assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Sioux City Police got a call about a stabbing early Sunday morning, in the 1000 block of 4th street.

Police say four people were stabbed while trying to help a female that was in an altercation with Pinney.

Investigators say Pinney turned himself in.

So how exactly was his bond set?

We spoke with a criminal attorney about how judges in Iowa determine the amount.

"If you're arrested on a criminal offense overnight, basically what the jailer will do is review the Iowa standard bond schedule which is promulgated by the Iowa Supreme Court," said Jack Faith, an attorney in Sioux City. "And, basically it sets what bonds a person should post for various types of offenses. Basically all of them are bailable except for a certain Class A and Class B felonies in which they have to see a Magistrate before a bond is set."

This isn't Pinney's first run in with the law.

According to court documents, in 2002, he pleaded guilty to failing to obey a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for an incident in 2006.

In 2006, he also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-that was marijuana in a second offense after he had the same charge earlier that year.

In 2012, He pleaded guilty to a domestic abuse assault with intent or display a weapon.

In 2013, Pinney pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence.

Most recently, Pinney pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.