Historical 4th Street will have a new music venue in May

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A new music venue will be opening on Historical 4th Street later this Spring.

"The Marquee" will be taking over the location where the Chesterfield once was.

It took a few months after the Chesterfield closed for two locals to decide that they want to buy it. 

 After talking with the building owner, they agreed on a complete renovation of the bar. 

The Marquee will be another venue in the city for all genres of music.

"It's going to increase capacity probably 40-50 people. It's going to be more of an open layout all updated sound system. so yeah after we figured that out it was kind of a no-brainer for us," said Co-owner of The Marquee, Kelly Quinn.

Quinn is also the owner of Marty's Tap and a musician.

It's been a dream of his to open up a music venue in Sioux City.

Renovations begin tomorrow. 

They plan on opening the weekend of May 19th.
    

