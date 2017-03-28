District court judge shares how bond amounts are decided in Iowa

When it comes to bond amounts, they can range anywhere from $300 to $100,000 and more.



But in Iowa, there's a uniform system in place to help determine how bond can be set.



"The Iowa Supreme Court has set a bond schedule that gives us some general parameters for what we should use for setting a bond," said Hon. Duane Hoffmeyer, a district court judge.



So how is it calculated?



"Typically, it's about $1,000 dollars for every max year that the person may be facing," said Hoffmeyer. "Two years, $2,000, five years, $5,000."



The bond schedule can be used for defendants taken in overnight who don't need to see a judge.



But for more serious crimes that are forcible felonies, defendants must go in front of a judge and the judge would set the bond.



In those cases, Hoffmeyer, says they take different factors into consideration.



"I think they look at whether there's weapons involved, the degree of injury and again whether they have any ties to our community. You know, do we know who they are and can we make sure they'll show up for court," he said.



Hoffmeyer says more times than not, a judge will probably stay close to the bond schedule approved by the Supreme Court.



And, he says having the schedule has its advantages.



"It gives some continuity around the state as to why one Magistrate or one judge may be setting all bonds at $100,000 or $1-million or somebody else may be setting them at $10,000 or $15,000," said Hoffmeyer.



Under the uniform bond schedule, a simple misdemeanor is set for $300, a serious misdemeanor is set at $1,000, and first-degree murder charge could have a bond anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 or more.



Hoffmeyer says the bond schedule is being reviewed by the Supreme court right now to see if any changes need to be made.