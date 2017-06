An Estherville, Iowa man facing several charges including child endangerment after a disturbance last week.

Police arrested 24-year-old Enoch Durant.

He was breaking things inside of a home.

Durant went to the hospital to be treated for several injuries.

Upon further investigation, police also found cocaine and marijuana in the house.

Durant went right to jail after getting out of the hospital.

He was booked into the Emmet County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond.