You can’t grow the state without controlling spending.

That was the message presented by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Norfolk Rotary Club on Tuesday. The meeting gave the governor the opportunity to once again tout his tax reform bills currently up for discussion in the Nebraska Unicameral.

Ricketts said he wants the budget focus to be on cutting spending and drawing in new businesses to build revenue. Ricketts said lawmakers need to look beyond the current budget as well.

“[They need to] not get too involved in taking too much money from the cash reserve to cover their expenses, because that’s one-time money,” Ricketts said. “That doesn’t actually help us with our ongoing expenses.”