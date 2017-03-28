Iowa Shrine Bowl participants excited to give back - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Shrine Bowl participants excited to give back

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Every year, the Iowa Shrine Bowl is played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

This summer, the 45th-annual game will feature the top high school seniors in the state, including 13 from Siouxland. But the game is secondary to the cause.

Tuesday, players and coaches who will compete in the Shrine Bowl were honored with a steak dinner at the Abu-Bekr Shrine Temple in Sioux City.
    
Siouxland players will suit up for the North squad, but winning takes a backseat to the prestige of being named to the team.
    
The Shrine Bowl and its players raise money for The Shriner's Hospitals For Children, and the athletes participate in events with hospital patients the week of the game.

"What I'm representing is a lot bigger than just football," said Hinton senior Daniel Bishop. "It's a lot bigger than my school. It's a lot bigger than me. It's being able to help kids, and being able to help these shriners do the great things that they're doing."

"There's kids that look up to you, kids that want to be in your position, but can't because of some illness or something like that," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Jackson Wright. "It'll be fun to be able to play for them and get to know them over that week."

The 45th-annual Iowa Shrine Bowl is on July 29 in Cedar Falls.

