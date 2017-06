A fire broke out in a rural area between Remsen and Kingsley, requiring the help of 3 volunteer fire departments.

Remsen, Kingsley and Marcus fire departments answered the call shortly after 2:00pm, Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, they found a corn crib and small barn completely destroyed by the blaze.

The fire chief in Remsen, Iowa says the cause will be undetermined because there was nothing left to investigate.

No people were injured, however, three calves and about a dozen chickens perished in the fire.