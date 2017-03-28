Supervisors cut recommended raises for Woodbury County elected officials

By their own vote, Woodbury County supervisors won't get a pay raise in the next fiscal year. And, four other elected officials in Woodbury County won't get as much as a county compensation board recommended.

Early on, that compensation board declined to offer a raise for the five supervisors. But, the compensation board did recommend a 5-percent raise for the county sheriff and county treasurer. The compensation board also recommended a 4 percent raise for the county attorney and county auditor.

Despite the recommendation, county supervisors approved a 50-percent reduction in the recommendation. But, at one point, an 80 percent reduction was on the table. County law enforcement officials was not pleased with this motion. "It really isn't about me, it's about the people underneath me, they are tied to my wage," said Sheriff Dave Drew, Woodbury County Sheriff. "So if you are a contract work deputy you can earn more than a Captain or a Major because you get overtime, holiday pay and the management team is stuck with my wage, at a certain percentage."

Also, Tuesday night, supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget. For the third year in a row, the budget includes a reduction in the county's property tax rate.