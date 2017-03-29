"Buddy Dance" offers a time to shine

Dance is a fantastic form of creativity and expression, but some kids and teens can be left out of dance classes because of developmental or behavioral disorders.

That's changing at Premier Dance Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"Buddy Dance," a 30 minute inclusive dance class that meets once a week, provides people with special needs a place to let loose.

"We don't treat them any differently," said instructor, Chelsea Guidry. "We give them their time to shine. This is for them."

10-year-old Sydney Hoffoss was diagnosed with autism at two years old. Her mom, Corlissa, says watching Sydney light up in dance class brings her so much joy.

"It means a lot for us because she works so hard all the time," said Hoffoss. "She works hard at school, she works hard at therapy, she does so much that may come easily to other people and it's a little more difficult for her. It's nice to have something that she enjoys and loves doing."

