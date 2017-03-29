Gloomy and wet Wednesday in store

I hope you were able to enjoy the sunshine yesterday because today we won't be seeing our good friend the sun whatsoever as another wet couple of days look to ensue. A fairly strong low pressure center will be working its way through the Plains as we step throughout our Hump Day, and the good news for us here in Siouxland is that we're not expecting any storminess, but we will be seeing rain throughout the entirety of our day. Make sure you get the rain gear ready and keep that umbrella with you! Rain will continue into the overnight hours lasting into the early part of our day tomorrow but it does look to pull out of here by the time we reach the middle part of our Thursday as high pressure begins to build in. This will help set us up for a more pleasant Friday with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. We will be in between systems though, because a secondary system is slated to give us more shower possibilities Saturday into our Sunday. The shower chances will be with us right into next week as our active pattern continues. An isolated shower will be possible Monday but more sunshine does look to be the scenario before a stronger front brings likely rain chances into our Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. In terms of temperatures, we'll be on a bit of a roller-coaster ride. Upper 40s are expected for our day today due to clouds and precipitation but we do slowly climb upwards into the weekend with lower to middle 60s expected Saturday into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer