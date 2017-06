In conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week, the NWS will be launching a test siren and test Tornado Warning at 10:30 Wednesday morning.



Today's topic is tornadoes and tornado safety so having this mock drill take place is very appropriate.



The idea and goal of the mock warning is to give you an idea of how a warning is issued and to allow you to take and create a plan of action if a real tornado were to strike.



Tornadoes usually strike very quickly so it's of the utmost importance that you have a place to go when one is issued as well as making sure all members of your family know where to go.



Remember to pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.