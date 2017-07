South Sioux City police said they have identified the three men suspected of shoplifting a television from a local retailer.



Police say they have requested a warrant for theft by shoplifting for Austin Kirkpatrick, Dustin Warren and Dane Warren.

Police say the theft happened Tuesday morning.

The suspects, who you see in still pictures from the store's surveillance camera, are thought to be suspects in similar thefts at retailers in Sioux City.