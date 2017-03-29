Former Hawkeye star Uthoff signed by Dallas Mavericks

Former Hawkeye star Jarrod Uthoff has signed a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Former Hawkeye star Jarrod Uthoff has signed a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas signed the 6'9" Uthoff Wednesday after offering him two consecutive 10-day contracts.

The 23-year-old has only logged five minutes of action in two games and hasn't scored yet. Uthoff did average over 16 points and 8 rebounds per game for Dallas' D-League team.

Uthoff went undrafted last year, and signed as a rookie free agent with the Toronto Raptors. Uthoff was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior and was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, averaging 18.9 points per game.