Former Hawkeye star Uthoff signed by Dallas Mavericks

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Former Hawkeye star Jarrod Uthoff has signed a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
DALLAS -

Former Hawkeye star Jarrod Uthoff has signed a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas signed the 6'9" Uthoff Wednesday after offering him two consecutive 10-day contracts.

The 23-year-old has only logged five minutes of action in two games and hasn't scored yet. Uthoff did average over 16 points and 8 rebounds per game for Dallas' D-League team.

Uthoff went undrafted last year, and signed as a rookie free agent with the Toronto Raptors. Uthoff was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior and was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, averaging 18.9 points per game.

