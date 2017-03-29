Experienced Hawkeye defense thriving in spring drills

Iowa's Josie Jewell was second in the Big Ten with 124 tackles last season.

The Hawkeye football team has finished their first week of spring practice. Like every college team, Iowa has to replace graduating seniors but the number of new guys will be low. The Hawks lost just three starters on defense.

Iowa has to replace just one starter on the defensive line, NFL prospect Jaleel Johnson. Matt Nelson could move inside to play tackle. He started all 13 games as a sophomore, making 43 tackles.

Incoming freshman A.J. Epenesa could crack the rotation, and Howells, Nebraska, native Nathan Bazata has started 24 games in the last two years.

"We'd really like to be able to play a lot of guys," said defensive line coach Reese Morgan. "Especially this year, we're going to be a little young inside at the tackle position. We're going to be young in terms of the players that we have, and probably not have the size and girth that we've had before with the seniors that are graduating."

Iowa is most experienced at linebacker. All three returning starters are seniors and have a combined 84 starts over the last three seasons.

That group is led by Josie Jewell, who's earned second team all-Big Ten honors, two years in a row. Jewell was second in the conference with 124 tackles last season.

"It's definitely a great period for a lot of work to be done," said Jewell. "Whether that be in the film room to knock off a lot of dust, a lot of rust of how you play."

"We've certainly got some leadership at that position. We've got guys with a ton of experience," said linebackers coach Seth Wallace. "The guys that are in front, they're staying in front, they're leading in front."

Iowa will have an open practice in West Des Moines on Friday, April 7. The final spring drills are Friday, April 21 at Kinnick Stadium.