Awards presented to 7 local programs focusing on Siouxland's youth

Seven local programs that benefit Siouxland youth received grants of over $59,000 Wednesday morning.

The programs received Program Grants and Brighter Future Grants from the United Way of Siouxland's Women United.

Women United provides financial support to organizations or groups that shows the ability to enhance the quality of life for Siouxland youth.

Programs in Sioux City are encouraged to apply each year.

Women United review the programs as a group and then vote on who they they think is the best candidate.

Members of United Way look forward to the outcome each year.

"It's absolutely amazing that all of the dollars that we've raised there are no admin fees. One hundred percent of the funds raised are by Women United go back into the Siouxland community to help the youth of Sioux City," said Amber Sherman from United Way of Siouxland.

This is the twelfth year United Way has provided funding for the programs.

They've funded over 55 programs locally and raised over 800,00 dollars.

The 7 organizations that received grant money this morning include: Friends of the Sioux City Police Department, Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Harvest Incorporated, Center For Siouxland, the Crittenton Center, Literacy-Open Play Group, and Women Aware.

